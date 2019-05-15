US: Alabama bans abortion, doctors who perform procedure to get life in prison

Now that the court has a conservative majority in the wake of President Donald Trump's election, some Republicans want it to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that recognised women's right to abortion.

Pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion demonstrators display their signs in the lobby of the Georgia State Capitol building.

The Alabama senate passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the United States on Tuesday, banning any termination of pregnancy and punishing doctors who perform the procedure with life in prison. The text, which the Republican-led senate sent to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for signature into law, does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The largest human rights defence organisation in the United States, the ACLU, promised to file a lawsuit to block its implementation, although the bill’s backers have expressly said they want to bring the case to the Supreme Court.

“You just raped the state of Alabama yourself,” state senate Democratic leader Bobby Singleton said after senators eliminated an amendment seeking exceptions to the abortion ban. “You’re saying to my daughter you don’t matter in the state of Alabama… It’s ok for men to rape you and you’re gonna have his baby if you get pregnant,” he added, his voice sometimes breaking with emotion.

