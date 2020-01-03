Rockets hit Baghdad airport, killing 5 Iraqi paramilitary members, 2 ‘guests’

By: |
Baghdad | Updated: January 3, 2020 7:22:57 AM

Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”, Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday.

U.S. officials told Reuters that strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad.

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early on Friday in an air strike on their convoy at Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias.

U.S. officials told Reuters that strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give any further details.

Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”, Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Rockets hit Baghdad airport, killing 5 Iraqi paramilitary members, 2 ‘guests’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Iran earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Sangan, no immediate reports of damage, casualties
2Year 2019: Major global air crash deaths fall by more than half
3Taiwan’s top military official missing after helicopter makes emergency landing