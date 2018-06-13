​​​
United States-led airstrikes kill 12 of family in Syria

A total of 12 civilians of the same family were killed by renewed US-led airstrikes on Syria's northeastern province of al-Hasakah.

12 of family killed in Syria due to an air strike by US led forces. (Image: File/ Reuters)

At least 12 civilians of the same family were killed by renewed US-led airstrikes on Syria’s northeastern province of al-Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported.

The airstrikes on Tuesday targeted the village of Tal Shayer in the southeastern countryside of al-Hasakah, the latest in a string of airstrikes that have caused civilian casualties, as per a Xinhua report.

A day earlier, the US-led coalition killed 18 civilians, mostly Iraqi refugees, in airstrikes on the town of Khoeberah in the southern countryside of al-Hasakah, said SANA, adding that women and children were among the killed.

The attacks came after 10 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed last Tuesday in the US-led airstrikes on the town of Jaza’a in the southern countryside of al-Shaddadah city in al-Hasakah province.

SANA said the US-led coalition is ramping up airstrikes on the southern countryside of al-Hasakah to enable the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to take control.

The US and the SDF have been on an offensive against positions of the Islamic State militant group in al-Hasakah to consolidate the Kurdish control in areas east of the Euphrates river.

The Syrian government has slammed the killing of civilians by the US-led coalition, calling it an “illegitimate” coalition that should be disbanded.

