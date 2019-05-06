United Nations calls for week-long Libya Ramadan truce

By:
Tripoli | Published: May 6, 2019 1:00:07 AM

The UN mission in the country proposed the "extendable one-week" ceasefire "during which all parties pledge to halt all forms of military operations" in a statement Sunday.

A child walks near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (Image is for representational purpose )

The United Nations has called for a “humanitarian truce” to halt fighting in Libya from the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday.

Around 400 people have been killed in clashes since military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the seat of the internationally recognised unity government in Tripoli on April 4.

It called on the warring sides to “allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need” and use the truce to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the clashes.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the ouster and killing of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with Haftar supporting a rival administration in the east of the country.

The flare-up in fighting has displaced some 55,000 and sparked fears of a humanitarian crisis as civilians remain trapped in the conflict zone.

