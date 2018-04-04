‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Read Sundar Pichai’s full statement on YouTube headquarters shooting in San Bruno

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Reuters)

In a tragic incident, a woman suspect launched an attack on YouTube headquarters on April 3 in San Bruno, California. Four people were wounded in the YouTube shooting, as per the latest information. The woman reportedly shot herself dead later. Meanwhile, employees of Google-owned company have vacated their office. Top executives from Apple, Microsoft rushed in to pour their reactions in support of Google and YouTube.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai issues a statement saying, ‘Earlier this afternoon, while our employees were having lunch, we received reports of an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. Law enforcement and our security team worked to evacuate the buildings and prioritize the safety of everyone there.”

Here’s the full statement of Sundar Pichai|

Earlier this afternoon, while our employees were having lunch, we received reports of an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. Law enforcement and our security team worked to evacuate the buildings and prioritize the safety of everyone there. The best information we have is that the situation is contained. It’s with great sadness that I tell you-based on the latest information-four people were injured in this horrific act of violence. We’re doing everything we can to support them and their families at this time.

I’m grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes. I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe. I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy. Let’s everyone come together now to support Susan and the YouTube team. -Sundar

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

The shooter was identified as Nasim Aghdam, a 39-year old from South California and she was reportedly aiming at her boyfriend.