UN ‘unequivocally condemns’ attack in Kabul (Reuters)

The United Nations has “unequivocally condemned” the recent attack on a government compound in Afghanistan’s heavily populated capital city of Kabul, in which more than 40 people were killed. Expressing their sympathy and concern, the Security Council issued a statement underlining that the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors “of these reprehensible acts of terrorism” needed to be held accountable and brought to justice. They also urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Afghan Government and all other relevant authorities to this end.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” said the statement.

Moreover, they reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The Council also reaffirmed the need for all States to combat “by all means,” in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. Dozens were injured during the attack Monday night on a government ministry building that trapped hundreds of employees.

The incident started with a suicide car bomb blast near the building’s entrance, before gunmen stormed inside. The UN said while it is not yet known who carried out the attack, similar assaults have been waged by both ISIS and Taliban fighters. “These attacks cause untold human suffering to Afghan families,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA said on Tuesday.

“The United Nations unequivocally condemns them, as there is no justification whatsoever for such attacks,” Yamamoto said. The UN maintained that those who have organised and enabled such attacks must be brought to justice and held accountable, and also called again on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

The world organization said it continues to stand in solidarity with all Afghans and remains committed to an Afghan-led peace process to end the ongoing war and enable the government to allocate more resources to protect all its citizens from such atrocities.