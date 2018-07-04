UN Security Council to hold emergency Syria talks

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the Syrian army’s Russia-backed offensive against rebel groups. (IE)

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the Syrian army’s Russia-backed offensive against rebel groups that has forced some 300,000 people to flee, diplomats said.

Sweden, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency, requested the meeting along with Kuwait, Swedish diplomats said yesterday.

The United Nations estimates that between 270,000 and 330,000 Syrians have fled since June 19 the ongoing bombings in the southwestern province of Daraa.