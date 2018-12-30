UN issues Chinese edition of latest Basic facts about United Nations

As part of its multilingual outreach, the UN has issued Chinese version of the latest edition of the “Basic Facts about the United Nations”. Published since 1947, the Basic facts serves as the definitive introduction to the UN and its family of related institutions and agencies. With this the 42nd edition of the major UN publication has been issued in all the six official languages of the world body — Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The language editions cover significant developments in the world body’s global activities since 2014, including the adoption and launch of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a UN media release said. The voluminous book comprises six chapters — United Nations Charter, structure and system, international peace and security, economic and social development, human rights, humanitarian action and international law.