A UN-linked activist named Mohamad Safa, stepped down from his diplomatic role, to “leak information” about the United Nations allegedly preparing to use nuclear weapon in Iran. “I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late,” he wrote in a post on X.

Safa pointed out that Tehran has a population of nearly 10 million, urging people to imagine the impact if a similar attack were carried out on major global cities like Washington, DC, Berlin, Paris, or London.

He said stepping down was a conscious decision to draw attention to what he sees as a looming crisis. Safa added that he did not want to remain in a position where he might be seen as part of or silent about actions he considers deeply troubling. He described his move as an attempt to warn the world and prevent a larger catastrophe.

Conscience and Alleged Failures on International Law

In his resignation letter, Safa stated he could no longer serve in good conscience, pointing to the UN’s reluctance to use strong legal terms for ongoing conflicts.

He said he could no longer remain involved or stay silent at a time when, in his view, senior UN officials were avoiding strong language on major global conflicts. He argued that the situation in Gaza was not being called genocide, actions in Lebanon were not being labelled as war crimes or ethnic cleansing, and the war on Iran was not being recognised as illegal under international law despite, he claimed, there being no immediate threat.

He also alleged that the UN was reluctant to directly blame Israel and the United States for possible violations, suggesting this hesitation was due to pressure from powerful lobbying groups, which in turn shields key decision-makers.

Longstanding Support for UN Values

Safa, who had been associated with the UN for nearly 12 years and previously recognized as a UN Champion of the Earth, reaffirmed his commitment to the organization’s founding principles. He noted that until October 2023, he had been an active voice for international law, human rights, and climate issues.

However, after expressing concerns and offering a differing perspective following events in Gaza, he faced criticisms, allegations, death threats to himself and his family, financial penalties, and censorship, which he attributed not to the UN system as a whole, but to senior officials abusing their power to serve external interests.

Claims of Misinformation Campaigns

Safa, in his letter also alleged, that early this year, senior officials and influential diplomats, backed by global media and social media algorithms, promoted a misinformation campaign about an “Iran nuclear threat” to build pro-war sentiment.

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“This lobby was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to world peace. This was a lie and is the same tactic used to commit genocide in Gaza and the same tactic is being used now to ethnic cleansing and the occupation of Lebanon,” he wrote. “The UN cannot make this mistake again.”

He added that he is stepping down until the reform process outlined by the UN Secretary-General is meaningfully implemented.

Safa’s decision comes amid heightened global tensions due to the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran. His resignation has drawn attention on social media, with some viewing it as a principled stand and others questioning his claims.