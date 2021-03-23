  • MORE MARKET STATS

UN chief “profoundly concerned” over rise of violence against Asians, people of Asian descent

By: |
March 23, 2021 10:19 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying thousands of incidents through the past year perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping and abuse.

UN chiefGuterres is ''profoundly concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' a statement issued through his spokesperson said Monday. (Photo source: Reuters)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying thousands of incidents through the past year perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping and abuse.

Guterres’s statement comes against the backdrop of multiple shootings this month in and around Atlanta that killed eight people, among whom six were Asian women.

Related News

Robert Aaron Long, 21, a white man, admitted to police that he had killed four people inside two spas in Atlanta and four others at a massage parlour in suburban Cherokee County.

Guterres is ”profoundly concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement issued through his spokesperson said Monday. ”The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination, incitement to hatred in the media and on social media platforms, and incendiary language by those in positions of power,” he said. Guterres said in some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred. ”Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse,” he said.

Expressing his full support for the victims and families, Guterres said he stands in solidarity with all those who face racism and other assaults on their human rights. ”This moment of challenge for all must be a time to uphold dignity for all,” he added.

The coalition ‘Stop AAPI Hate’, which documents and addresses anti-Asian hate and discrimination amid the pandemic across the US, released data last month reporting that there were more than 2,800 first-hand accounts of hate crimes having taken place between late March and the end of last year, across 47 states and Washington DC, a UN News press release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UN chief “profoundly concerned” over rise of violence against Asians people of Asian descent
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Joe Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
2Trump could be culpable for his role in US Capitol riot: Ex-prosecutor
3COVID-19: Pakistan PM Imran Khan, First Lady Bushra Bibi ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’