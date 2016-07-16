UN chief appeals for calm in Turkey, seeks to clarify situation

“The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Turkey. He is aware of the reports of a coup attempt in the country. The United Nations is seeking to clarify the situation on the ground and appeals for calm,” said spokesman Farhan Haq. (Source: Reuters)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed for calm in Turkey on Friday as the world body sought to clarify the situation in the country, said a U.N. spokesman.

Turkey’s military said on Friday it had seized power but President Tayyip Erdogan vowed that the attempted coup would be put down.