UN chief appeals for calm in Turkey, seeks to clarify situation

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed for calm in Turkey on Friday as the world body sought to clarify the situation in the country, said a U.N. spokesman.

By: | United Nations | Published: July 16, 2016 4:18 AM
“The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Turkey. He is aware of the reports of a coup attempt in the country. The United Nations is seeking to clarify the situation on the ground and appeals for calm,” said spokesman Farhan Haq. (Source: Reuters)

Turkey’s military said on Friday it had seized power but President Tayyip Erdogan vowed that the attempted coup would be put down.

