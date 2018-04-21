UN chief Antonio Guterres hails North Korea’s decision to suspend nuclear tests

North Korea to suspend nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (Source: IE)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the “positive” decision by North Korea to suspend nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, reiterating the UN’s commitment and support for this endeavour. A statement issued by Guterres’ spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the decision by North Korea to suspend nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles is a “positive step forward” that contributes to building trust and the longer process leading to the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The UN chief reiterates the commitment and support of the United Nations system in this endeavour. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches. Pyongyang’s declaration comes less than a week before the North Korean leader meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, ahead of the eagerly-awaited encounter with President Donald Trump himself.

Ahead of their inter-Korean Summit on April 27, the Secretary-General also wished the leaders of North Korea and South Korea “every success in their courageous and important task” of resuming sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“He also commends the establishment of a direct telephone link between the two leaders, which he hopes will help to further build trust and narrow differences in understanding,” the statement said.