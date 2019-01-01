UN calls for restraint in Bangladesh

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 12:34 AM

The opposition alliance led by the Bangladesh National Party called for a new election, but electoral authorities rejected the request.

The United Nations called for restraint in Bangladesh on Monday following elections that turned violent and said complaints about the outcome should be addressed through legal means. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling party and its allies won a landslide victory in the vote on Sunday but the main opposition, which won only six seats in the 300-seat parliament, slammed the polls as rigged. “The United Nations is aware of violent incidents and reports of irregularities in the Bangladesh general elections,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“We call on all sides to exercise restraint and ensure a peaceful post-electoral environment, where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression,” he added. “We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means. Violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable.”

Police said at least 21 people were killed during the election campaign and voting day. The opposition alliance led by the Bangladesh National Party called for a new election, but electoral authorities rejected the request.

