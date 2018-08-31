UN alarmed by China’s Uighur camps

Beijing has denied the allegations but admitted that some religious extremists were being held for re-education. (Image: Reuters)

The UN has said it is alarmed by reports of the mass detention of Uighurs in China and called for the release of those held on a counter terrorism “pretext”.

This comes after a UN committee heard reports that up to one million Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang were held in re-education camps, Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing has denied the allegations but admitted that some religious extremists were being held for re-education.

China has blamed Islamist militants and separatists for unrest in the province.

During a review earlier in August, members of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said credible reports suggested Beijing had “turned the Uighur autonomous region into something that resembles a massive internment camp”.

China responded that Uighurs enjoyed full rights but Beijing made a rare admission that “those deceived by religious extremism… shall be assisted by resettlement and re-education”.