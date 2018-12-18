UN affirms ‘historic’ global compact to support world’s refugees

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 1:59 PM

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Chief, Filippo Grandi, said the pact was "historic" and noted it was the first time the assembly has seen an agreement between and beyond States, that acknowledges the need to work collectively for the rights of refugees.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Chief, Filippo Grandi, said the pact was “historic” and noted it was the first time the assembly has seen an agreement between and beyond States.

The UN has affirmed a ‘historic’ non-legally binding global compact on refugees, marking the latest move by member states to support the rights of 258 million people on the move worldwide. An overwhelming number of majority States in the UN General Assembly, 181, voted in favour of adopting the compact, with the US and Hungary opposing the move. The Dominican Republic, Eritrea and Libya abstained. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Chief, Filippo Grandi, said the pact was “historic” and noted it was the first time the assembly has seen an agreement between and beyond States, that acknowledges the need to work collectively for the rights of refugees.

“In this world of ours, which often turns it back to people in need, that has shamefully politicized even the pain of exile, that has demonised and continues to demonise refugees and migrants and sometimes even just foreigners, this compact, in synergy with the other compact, the compact on migration, can really represent tangibly, a new commitment to international cooperation,” Grandi said at an event at the UN Headquarters in New York. He said it represented “a new commitment to shared values of solidarity and the quest to just and sustainable solutions for disadvantaged people.”

This global compact for refugees, which is separate from the newly-adopted Global Compact for Migration, aims to strengthen the international response to large movements of refugees and their protracted situations, and was prompted by the historic 2016 New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, in which all 193 member states agreed that the protection of refugees should be a shared responsibility. The declaration tasked the UNHCR with authoring the refugee compact, which came to fruition after 18 months of extensive consultations between the member states, experts, civil society, and refugees.

Just last week, the Global Compact for Migration, also non-legally binding, was adopted by 164 Governments at an international conference in Marrakech, Morocco in a bid to support safe, orderly and regular migration. This “great achievement for multilateralism,” as UN senior migration official Lousie Arbour called it, specifically targets the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of migrants, which comprise a different group of people on the move than refugees.

Approximately 85 per cent of refugees live in developing countries, according to the UNHCR, where services are already strained. Though donors have been generous in financing aid to refugees, Grandi noted that the disproportionate burden on middle and low-income countries is evident, and leaves us “at the mercy of economic downturns.” In addition, Grandi urged the States to re-evaluate the way refugees are supported to be more inclusive: “The image that we have of refugees is the refugee camp. We want to get away from that.” Both the Global Compact on Migration and Global Compact on Refugees, surface a time of heightened division across the world and within societies, Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said.

“In recent years we have seen a contagion of closed borders, contrary to national refugee and human rights law. Millions of refugees are facing years in exile, or risking their lives on dangerous journeys to an uncertain future. And that is why this global compact is such an important step,” she said.

Mohammed stressed that the effort “to shoulder our responsibilities toward refugees, to find solutions that respect their human rights, to provide them with hope, and to recognise the legal responsibility to protect and to support them,” are not only important goals in themselves, but play a critical role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, “that seriously leave no one behind.” Adoption of the compact, is “not the end, but the beginning” of the international community’s work on the issue, General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa said adding that “what’s left is implementation.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UN affirms ‘historic’ global compact to support world’s refugees
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition