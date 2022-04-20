  • MORE MARKET STATS

Russia’s new ultimatum to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol; intense fighting reported in Donbas – Top War Updates

Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
A man carries bicycle along a street filled with destroyed Russian military vehicles near Ukraine's Chernihiv. (AP photo)

Russia Ukraine War News: It’s day 56 of the ongoing Russia’s war in Ukraine and the situation is as dangerous as ever in Mariupol as well as eastern region of Donbas. The Russian troops have given a fresh ultimatum to the Ukrainian defenders in the port city of Mariupol. Kyiv officials have said that they will defend the city come what may.

The latest assessment report by the UK’s defence ministry says that the Russians have been pushed back by Ukrainian troops in Donbas amid intense fighting. Meanwhile, the US is likely to issue another grant of $800 million to Ukraine in terms of military aid as the war goes on.

In other news, the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that the communication line between Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the monitoring agency has been restored. There were fears of the situation getting out of hand in Chernobyl after power outage and Russia takeover. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his latest message, says that the Russian are targeting civilian structures and heavy shelling has been reported from Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv.   

