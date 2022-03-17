Russia Ukraine War Top 10 Updates: Shells hit theatre sheltering Ukraine civilians, Biden calls Putin a war criminal

Russian Ukraine War March 17 Latest News: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the US govt is in touch with Indian leaders continues to encourage them to work closely with it to stand up against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War March 17 Latest News: US and Ukrainian officials have said that civilians who were waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre had been killed by Russian forces. According to Reuters report, US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were “unforgivable” as it insisted the war in Ukraine was “going to plan” amid talk of compromise at peace talks. Although Reuters could not independently verify the information, it did report that Ukraine’s foreign ministry informed that Russian forces dropped a bomb on the theatre in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, leaving many civilians trapped and an unknown number of casualties.

The Russia-Ukraine war that began on February 24 last month has entered its 22nd day today. The conflict has seen carpet bombing of all big cities across Ukraine and an exodus of over three million civilians to neighbouring nations such as Poland among others.

Here are the top 10 latest updates surrounding the Russia Ukraine War:

1. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the US govt is in touch with Indian leaders continues to encourage them to work closely with it to stand up against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Considering India’s ties with Russia and its dependency on Moscow for military and security needs, the Biden administration has shown an understanding of the country’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

2. The UN Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection, but according to Reuters, diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of troops.

3. According to Panama’s Maritime Authority, Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month. It was reported that only one ship sank, but there were no casualties.

4. According to Interfax Ukraine news agency, a senior official has revealed that Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure the freedom of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was detained last week, as per Reuters report. The office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said mayor Ivan Fedorov had been released but gave no details.

5. US President Joe Biden has said that America will provide a wide range of weapons and equipment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The new $800 million aid package centers on weapons and also includes air defense systems which were urgently needed by Ukraine to defend its cities from the overwhelming barrage of missiles being launched by Russian forces.

6. An official from the World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the WHO has delayed its ongoing assessment of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved in more than 60 countries, is also being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency.

7. At the U.S. border with Mexico, American officials are allowing Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland to enter the United States. Several Ukrainians told Reuters they passed through a checkpoint in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana this week and were granted permission to remain in the country until 2023.

8. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had addressed the US Congress on Wednesday. In hius virtual address, Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers to do more to protect his country from Russia’s invasion and pleaded with President Joe Biden to be the world’s “leader of peace.” “Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskiy said in his address before showing a video containing graphic images of death and destruction in Ukraine that ended with “Close the sky over Ukraine.”

9. Ukraine’s Sergiy Kyslytsya on his Twiteer post said that a humanitarian draft resolution by a “serial killer” is outrageous. “Russian appeal to UN members to support egregious hypocrisy – humanitarian draft resolution by a serial killer is outrageous. UN member may like to think twice before they dive in blood of children & adults executed by Russian military in Ukraine,” Kyslytsya tweeted.

10. According to news agency ANI, US welcomed the ICJ’s order to the Russian Federation to immediately suspend military operations in #Ukraine. “We urge the Russian government to respect the Court’s order and comply with the provisional measures. We stand with Ukraine,” said Ned Price, Spox, US Dept of State.