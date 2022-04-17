Vladimir Putin can use nuclear weapon, says Zelensky; Missiles hit Kyiv suburb; Moscow’s Mariupol Plan ‘B’ – Top War Updates

Russia Ukraine War April 17 Updates: Amid buzz over CIA’s latest intel report on possibility of Russia using ‘low-yield’ nukes in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has also said that anything is possible. In a latest interview to the CNN, Zelensky says that the nuclear threat is a very clear and present danger given the circumstances. On the other hand, Russia continues to launch new missile attacks in and around Kyiv. On Sunday, Brovary area, part of Kyiv suburb suffered fresh Russian assault that damaged major infrastructure in the region.

In besieged Mariupol, Moscow has issued a new ultimatum of surrender for Ukrainian forces. Russia says that it will allow the Ukrainian troops to leave safely if they lay down their arms on Sunday. Zelensky has said that if any soldier is injured in new attacks, it would put an end to the diplomatic negotiations.

Meanwhile, the British defence ministry’s latest assessment says that even though Russia has regrouped its forces and is now targeting the eastern region of Ukraine, its aim remains same.

While the military escalation continues, the European Union is planning a new raft of sanction targeting Sberbank, which is the largest lender in Russia. The European Union has also announced additional 50 million euros in aid for war-hit Ukraine.

In a new development related to the sunken missile cruiser, Russian state news agency TASS issued a video purportedly showing Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief Admiral Nikolai Evmenov meeting with the crew of the sunken cruiser Moskva. The video is seen as an attempt by Moscow to reiterate its claims that Moskva was damaged in onboard fire rather than Neptune missile strikes by Ukraine. In other developments, the military aid for the US has started arriving in Ukraine. After the initial denial of providing heavy-duty weaponry, the American aid that arrived recently includes choppers, canons and special drones.