Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: ‘Leave now,’ New Delhi to Indians in Ukraine; Russian troops ‘taunt’ West

Ukraine Crisis News Live: Is the Russia-Ukraine conflict crisis over? Will Moscow’s latest decision to pull back some forces from the border resolve the worst crisis since the 2014 Crimea invasion? These are some of the queries that remain unanswered till now. The world watches cautiously as Kremlin continues to hold formidable build-up at the borders with Ukraine. The global stock markets are already jittery. Even New Delhi has asked its student community to return home.
Follow FE Online’s live blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict:
Russia Ukraine Crisis Live updates:
Australia's prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the US-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict. Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border. AP
The Kremlin and the West held out the possibility of a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, even as Russia appeared to continue preparations for a potential invasion, including moving troops and military hardware closer to its neighbour. At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis. – AP
India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Moscow and the NATO countries over Russia's increasing military build-up close to the Ukrainian border. In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily,” it said. – PTI
The Biden administration has once – PTIagain warned Russia of ‘severe consequences’ in case its forces invade Ukraine and said that the path for diplomacy remains available if the Kremlin chooses to engage constructively. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that the US is actively working to reach a diplomatic solution to de-escalate the crisis. ‘Over the weekend, as you all know, the President (Joe Biden) spoke with President (Vladimir) Putin, and we remain engaged with the Russian government in full coordination with our allies and partners,’ she said. – PTI
European stocks were trading in the black on Tuesday as concerns over a tense standoff between Ukraine and Russia prompted investors to buy shares in defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0814 GMT after closing at a three-week low in the previous session.Healthcare and food & beverage sectors, considered relatively stable during times of uncertainty, were among the top gainers, while miners got a boost from Glencore's 3.9% jump as it sold stake in Russia's Russneft. – Reuters
Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases.Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb.10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military. – Reuters