Ukraine Russia Crisis Live: After ‘explosions’, now rebel leader announces ‘general mobilisation’ in Donetsk

Ukraine Crisis News Live: Is Europe staring at a new war? US President Joe Biden is convinced that the continent will see a massive invasion by the Russian forces across Ukrainian borders in the coming few days. The situation remains volatile as new reports of continuous shelling and explosions have emerged from eastern Ukraine. While the US may have downplayed the reports from Donetsk as ‘false flag op’, other stakeholders are keeping their fingers crossed. Moscow, on the other hand, continues its ‘military exercises’ near the border areas. Latest reports suggest that inter-continental ballistic missiles have already been positioned as part of the military drill.
Here are the latest news, views and other updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis:
Russia Ukraine Crisis Live updates
The Ukrainian military said it had recorded 12 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine on Saturday morning after 66 cases over the previous 24 hours.Separatists opened fire on more than 20 settlements, using heavy artillery, which have been prohibited by Minsk agreements, the military said on its Facebook page.Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply this week, in what the Ukrainian government called a provocation. It strongly denied suggestions by Russia that Kyiv could launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine. – Reuters
The United States and its European partners are keeping on with their strategy of diplomacy and deterrence, offering to keep talking with the Kremlin while threatening heavy sanctions if an invasion happens. – AP
The cyberattacks, undated videos and photos, all seem to be part of Russia's information war. A Report by HuffPost say that the latest video of a rebel leader asking pro-Russian masses to evacuate a region in eastern Ukraine is actually two-days-old. The dated video is part of Moscow's information plan, says the report that came to the conclusion based on the metadata of those video clips.
If Friday was about false flag ops and sporadic explosions, Saturday is about 'general mobilisation.' Latest ground reports from Donetsk suggest that a rebel leader has announced 'general mobilisation' in the region.
The US has said that on contrary to the reports of Russia withdrawing forces from border areas, the latest estimate by the American intelligence suggest that near 2 lakh Russian soldiers have amassed near the Ukraine borders.
US President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, including an assault on its capital, Kyiv, as tensions spiked along the militarized border with attacks that the West called 'false-flag' operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion. On Friday, a humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels evacuated civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported. AP