Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stepped down on Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a major government reshuffle amid the conflict with Russia. Svyrydenko confirmed her resignation in a post on X.

In the post, she thanked the country for the opportunity to serve during one of the most difficult periods in its history and said she remained committed to Ukraine’s future. “I am proud to have had the honor of leading the government during one of the most difficult periods in Ukraine’s modern history,” she wrote.

I discussed with the President the challenges facing our country, the changes needed to strengthen the Government’s work, and our relations with international partners.



At this moment, it is critically important to unite all our strength and resources to make Ukraine stronger.… pic.twitter.com/lRIgk5yqh0 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) July 12, 2026

She also revealed that she had discussed her future role with Zelenskyy but did not disclose further details. “I remain ready to serve the Ukrainian state and carry out every task aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position, defending our national interests and bringing just peace closer,” she said.

Svyrydenko became Ukraine’s prime minister in July 2025 at the age of 39 after serving as economy minister, reported AP. She played a key role in securing a minerals agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

Why did Yulia Svyrydenko resign?

President Zelenskyy announced the leadership change on X, saying Ukraine was “changing its political strategy.” He said he had offered Svyrydenko the chance to lead “a new, important area” in Ukraine’s relationship with one of its key international partners.

“Each priority area of foreign policy will be assigned to a specific person with substantial experience who is capable of implementing what we agree on at the leaders’ level and what the Ukrainian people expect,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is changing its political strategy. Each priority area of foreign policy will be assigned to a specific person with substantial experience who is capable of implementing what we agree on at the leaders’ level and what the Ukrainian people expect. The most important of… pic.twitter.com/YVdZJu6KUZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2026

The Ukrainian president did not give a detailed reason for the reshuffle. However, he confirmed that changes would also take place in the country’s top law enforcement agencies.

Soon after the announcement, Zelenskyy met Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as part of the restructuring process.

The latest overhaul marks the fourth major government reshuffle since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, reported news agency AP. Since martial law remains in force, Ukraine has not held presidential elections, allowing Zelenskyy to stay in office while the country remains at war.

Ukraine-Russia conflict

The political changes came as conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued on multiple fronts. Russian officials said a Ukrainian strike in the Samara region killed one person and injured three others, including a child, reported AP. Local authorities said homes, apartment buildings and an industrial facility suffered damage.

Russian media reported that the attack targeted the Syzran Oil Refinery, a major facility owned by Rosneft. The refinery lies around 800 kilometres from the Ukrainian border and has faced several Ukrainian drone attacks in recent months.

In another incident, officials in Russia’s Rostov region said a drone damaged an empty tanker in the Azov-Black Sea maritime canal, reported AP. Authorities said the vessel carried no oil at the time and there was no risk of an oil spill.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian oil refineries, fuel depots and energy infrastructure. Kyiv says these strikes are intended to weaken Russia’s ability to finance and sustain its military campaign.

President Zelenskyy has described attacks on Russian energy facilities as part of Ukraine’s strategy of imposing “long-range sanctions” against Moscow after Russia refused to end its invasion.

The repeated attacks have reportedly disrupted fuel supplies in several parts of Russia, with reports of gasoline shortages, rationing and long queues at fuel stations.

Russia responded with intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, increasing pressure on Ukraine’s air defence systems and critical infrastructure, reported AP.