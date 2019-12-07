UK will have time to strike trade deals after Brexit, says Boris Johnson

"We have ample to get on and build a new free trade partnership, not just with the EU but with countries around the world," Johnson said in a television debate with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of a Dec. 12 election.
“We have ample to get on and build a new free trade partnership, not just with the EU but with countries around the world,” Johnson said in a BBC television debate with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of a Dec. 12 election.
Corbyn said Johnson’s plan to negotiate a trade deal with the United States would take seven years.
