UK to get an Indian-Origin PM? Know all about Rishi Sunak

History is about to be made. For the first time in the history of the UK, Indian origin 42 years old Rishi Sunak is set to be the Prime Minister of the UK. He had resigned on Tuesday, as Chancellor of the Exchequer. This was followed by several other resignations against Boris Johnson. News reports are coming that Boris Johnson has agreed to step down and this means that the Indian origin Rishi Sunak is a contender for next UK Prime Minister. If it happens, he will be the first Indian origin man to be British PM.

More about him

He for the first time held a full cabinet position in February 2020 when PM Boris Johnson had picked him and had appointed him as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have identified him as a joint favorite alongside former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt.

During the COVID pandemic, to help businesses and workers, he was the man behind creating a huge package worth tens of billions of pounds.

A teetotaler, he is nicknamed “Dishy” Rishi. He holds a US green card, and he has often been accused of being slow to react to the cost of living crisis in the UK.

He was on the backfoot because of his wife’s non-dom tax status.

Interestingly he was fined for participating in the 10, Downing Street gathering when he defied the COVID-19 lockdown in Britain.

His Indian Heritage

According to reports, his grandparents are from Punjab. He is married toAkshata Murthy, who is the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. He had met her as a student in California. He has two daughters.