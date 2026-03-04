The UK has long been a destination for people seeking safety from war and persecution. Each year, thousands arrive hoping to study, work, or rebuild their lives. But the government says some are taking advantage of this generosity.

In a rare move, Starmer’s government has stopped issuing visas to people from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan. This includes study visas for all four countries and work visas for Afghans.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the decision was necessary because some people were using legal visa routes, like student or work visas, to enter the UK and then claim asylum.

“Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused,” Mahmood said on Tuesday. “That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity. I will restore order and control to our borders.”

UK halts visas for four countries over asylum concerns

Home Office data shows that in 2025, 39% of the 100,000 people who claimed asylum in the UK had arrived through legal migration routes, such as study visas. Students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan made up the largest share of this increase in asylum claims between 2021 and September 2025, according to the Home Office.

The visa ban will become official on Thursday when the government updates immigration rules. This is not the first time Mahmood has threatened to stop visas to certain countries. In November, she warned that visas for Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo could be halted unless those countries agreed to take back people from the UK. Her threat led to cooperation agreements, and people were returned through deportation flights.

Temporary refugee status and tougher rules

According to the Guardian, Mahmood is expected to announce more measures to strengthen the UK asylum system in a speech on Thursday. She has already said that from this week, all refugees will be told their status is temporary, lasting just 30 months. Refugees from countries the UK considers safe will now be expected to return.

The announcement comes despite calls from some Labour MPs, peers, and affiliated unions for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to adopt more progressive policies. The calls gained attention after Labour came third in the recent Gorton and Denton byelection.