Queen Elizabeth II dies, Britain Queen Elizabeth death latest news: Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth died at her Scotland home on Thursday. Britain’s figurehead for over seven decades was 96. In a somber statement, the Buckingham Palace said that the Queen passed away peacefully at the Balmoral castle. Latest reports suggest that almost all of the British royalty including her son Prince Charles were by her side in the last hour.
As the world mourns the demise of the record-breaking monarch, we at FE are here to bring you all the latest statements, updates from Britain, the Palace and around the globe:
Queen Elizabeth II dies, live updates from Buckingham Palace. More news on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral follows:
The website of British Monarchy has gone dark following the death of the Queen. The Royal website – http://www.royal.uk – has a note on the homepage saying that it is currently unavailable. The homepage shows a photo of Queen Elizabeth II as part of the homage.
Queen Elizabeth's last public appearance was on Tuesday, 6 September 2022, when she met with Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle. This was the first time the Queen was welcoming a new prime minister within her home. The Queen then postponed a virtual meeting with the Privy Council the next day on doctors' advice.
The pound fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday in choppy trading after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Sterling was last down 0.3%, at $1.1506. It hit as high as $1.1516 following the news. The euro rose 0.1% against the pound, to 86.85 pence. – Reuters
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and expressed his anguish over Queen's death. “My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,” he said.
Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Charles, formerly Prince of Wales and heir apparent, will now take charge as King Charles III. His official coronation will be a few months away, but the throne is never vacant, so he assumes charge immediately. UK parliamentarians will gather within a day to swear allegiance to the new head of state. His partner, Camilla Parker Bowles, formerly duchess of Cornwall, will now be addressed as Queen Consort.
Britain's new King says that the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth is the moment of 'greatest sadness' in his life. Charles said that Her Majesty's demise will be felt across Britain and countless people around the globe.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”
“As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth. “Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. “I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.” – Reuters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss hailed Queen Elizabeth on Thursday as the “very spirit of Great Britain” and the rock on which modern Britain was built after the monarch died peacefully at her home in Scotland. Speaking outside her Downing Street office and residence, Truss said the queen had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”. – Reuters
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death on Thursday, praising her clarity of thinking, capacity for careful listening, inquiring mind, humour and extraorindary kindness. – Reuters