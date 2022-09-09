Queen Elizabeth II dies, Britain Queen Elizabeth death latest news: Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth died at her Scotland home on Thursday. Britain’s figurehead for over seven decades was 96. In a somber statement, the Buckingham Palace said that the Queen passed away peacefully at the Balmoral castle. Latest reports suggest that almost all of the British royalty including her son Prince Charles were by her side in the last hour.

As the world mourns the demise of the record-breaking monarch, we at FE are here to bring you all the latest statements, updates from Britain, the Palace and around the globe:

Live Updates

Queen Elizabeth II dies, live updates from Buckingham Palace. More news on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral follows: