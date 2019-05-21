UK PM Theresa May tweaks Brexit deal in last-ditch bid to win support

By: |
Published: May 21, 2019 6:24:46 PM

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but the bloc extended the deadline until October 31 amid the political impasse.  Talks on securing a compromise between May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party broke down last week.

UK, Theresa May, Brexit, Brexit news, united kingdomsUK PM Theresa May tweaks Brexit deal in last-ditch bid to win support (Reuters)

The British government on Tuesday debated tweaking its proposed European Union divorce terms in a last-ditch attempt to get Parliament’s backing for Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the bloc. The Cabinet met to work out details of what May has called a “bold offer” to win support for her Brexit agreement. But divided ministers looked unlikely to support the kind of sweeping alterations that could change lawmakers’ minds on a divorce deal that has been rejected three times by Parliament.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but the bloc extended the deadline until October 31 amid the political impasse.  Talks on securing a compromise between May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party broke down last week. May says she will try again in early June by asking lawmakers to vote on a withdrawal agreement bill implementing the departure terms.

The bill is likely to include promises on issues such as workers’ rights and environmental protections that are priorities for the left-of-center Labour Party. But Labour foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry said “we’re going to vote against it” unless it is “radically different.” Thornberry said the latest attempt to pass the Brexit deal was doomed and was May’s “own political version of the last rites.” May has said that after Parliament votes on the bill she will set out a timetable for her departure as Conservative leader and prime minister.

Pro-Brexit Conservatives blame May for the political deadlock and want to replace her with a staunch Brexit supporter such as Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary. In a sign of the splits within the government over Britain’s departure from the EU, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond cautioned against trying to leave the bloc without an agreement on trade and other terms.

Hammond planned to tell a business dinner that politicians “on the populist right” were trying to redefine Brexit to mean a no-deal departure. In extracts released in advance, Hammond said that “to advocate for ‘no deal’ is to hijack the result of the referendum, and in doing so, knowingly to inflict damage on our economy and our living standards.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UK PM Theresa May tweaks Brexit deal in last-ditch bid to win support
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition