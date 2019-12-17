UK PM Boris Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020

By: |
Published: December 17, 2019 9:08:10 AM

After the United Kingdom leaves the EU on Jan. 31, it enters a transition period in which it remains an EU member in all but name while both sides try to hammer out a new trading relationship.

The laws needed to enact Brexit will be put before parliament on Friday, Johnson’s spokesman had said earlier.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take the bold step of legislating to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, British media including The Times and the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Making any extension illegal, a move first reported by ITV, would set up a potential cliff-edge unless Johnson can strike a trade deal with the European Union in just 11 months.

After the United Kingdom leaves the EU on Jan. 31, it enters a transition period in which it remains an EU member in all but name while both sides try to hammer out a new trading relationship. By enshrining in law his campaign promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020, Johnson cuts the amount of time he has to strike a trade deal to 11 months from nearly three years.

The laws needed to enact Brexit will be put before parliament on Friday, Johnson’s spokesman had said earlier. While Johnson’s large majority gives him the flexibility to change the law should he need to, he is sending a bold message to the EU. The bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that 11 months is not enough time to strike a comprehensive trade deal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UK PM Boris Johnson plans to block extension of Brexit transition beyond 2020
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1British PM Boris Johnson to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday: Spokesman
2Pakistan won’t allow militants with ‘bigoted vision’ to take the country hostage: PM Imran Khan
3China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a ‘mistake’