UK links tougher visa rules for Indian students to New Delhi’s stand on illegal immigrants

The bilateral ties between India and Britain have hit an all-time low ever since New Delhi’s refusal to sign an MoU with London over the repatriation of illegal immigrants in April this year. According to media reports, at the ‘UK-India Week’ which kicked-off on June 18 in London to celebrate the growing strategic relationship between the two countries, the ties took a nosedive turn with a top British official linking India’s exclusion from the list of countries enjoying relaxation in visa rules to its April decision.

The UK recently relaxed some rules for students of 10 countries which excludes India but has neighbouring China, Thailand and Maldives on the list.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, UK’s international trade secretary Liam Fox said that India was not included in the list for easier visa rules because New Delhi had in April not signed a MoU on facilitating the return of illegal immigrants from UK.

The five-day event is being organised to discuss the prospects of the post-Brexit partnership between both the countries. It is being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ex-communications director Manoj Ladwa.

The UK believes that there are over 1 lakh Indian illegal immigrants living in the country whereas New Delhi says that the figure is just 2,000. According to a UK foreign office spokesperson, Times of India reported, tier-4 visas given to Indian students rose by 30% last year and “is proof the current system allows for strong growth in this area.” A tier-4 visa is issued to students to study in UK.

Reacting to Fox’ statement, an Indian High Commissioner told TOI that it is up to the British government whether they want closer ties with India. The official said that the ‘signals they (UK government) are sending are wrong but whether they bring lasting damage to our relations is a long-term perspective’. “It is for them to decide if they want to link this to the MoU, but if they do, they will have to bear the consequences. I am not confident this is going to turn out well.”