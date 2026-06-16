The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia’s financial institutions, oil transport network and covert military procurement channels, in a move aimed at tightening pressure on the Kremlin over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The development came ⁠after reports emerged that Russian troops ‌have captured ⁠the ⁠settlement of ⁠Novyi ‌Donbas in Ukraine’s ‌eastern ‌Donetsk region.

According to Reuters, the latest package includes sanctions against the banking arm of Russian technology giant Yandex, two additional lenders, more than 20 oil tankers allegedly linked to Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet,” as well as a clandestine network accused of helping Russia procure Western technology for defence purposes.

UK steps up pressure on Russia’s war economy

Announcing the measures, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the sanctions were designed to weaken the financial and logistical systems sustaining Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

“These sanctions target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia’s war economy, and in turn threatening European security,” Starmer said while attending the G7 Summit 2026 in France.

Britain said the move forms part of broader efforts by Western allies to disrupt economic networks helping Russia continue military operations against Ukraine.

Yandex Bank, Russian insurers among major entities targeted

Among the institutions hit by the new sanctions is the banking division of Yandex, one of Russia’s largest technology firms often referred to as the country’s equivalent of Google.

The sanctions package also targets two other unnamed Russian lenders along with Rosgosstrakh, one of Russia’s biggest insurance companies.

Neither Yandex nor the Russian Embassy in London immediately issued a response following the announcement.

More than 20 Russian-linked oil tankers sanctioned

A major focus of the sanctions package is Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” a network of ageing vessels registered in foreign jurisdictions that Moscow has allegedly used to bypass Western sanctions on oil exports.

Britain said the latest sanctions target over 20 oil tankers along with several liquefied natural gas carriers connected to Russian energy exports.

The UK government said this marks the first time any G7 country has imposed sanctions on vessels linked to Russia’s controversial Arctic LNG 2 energy project.

British officials said nearly 600 vessels connected to Russia’s shadow fleet have now been sanctioned by the UK since restrictions began.

UK commandos recently intercepted Russian-linked tanker

The announcement comes just days after British authorities escalated enforcement actions against suspected sanction evasion. According to the UK government, British commandos on Sunday intercepted and boarded an oil tanker in the English Channel believed to be part of Russia’s shadow shipping network.

Western governments have increasingly accused Moscow of using such vessels to continue crude oil exports despite international restrictions imposed after the Ukraine conflict began.

Covert defence procurement network also under sanctions

Apart from energy and banking restrictions, Britain has also sanctioned what it described as a secret procurement network allegedly working to acquire sensitive Western technology for Russia’s military sector. According to British authorities, the network is centred around a company called Neptune, which officials say acted as a front organisation for Russia’s military intelligence agency.

The UK accused Neptune of sourcing critical technology and equipment for the Russian defence establishment. The sanctions package also names several individuals identified as officers of Russia’s GRU, along with multiple companies operating both within Russia and internationally that allegedly helped supply defence technology.

Britain announces fresh Ukraine energy support package

Separately, Britain also announced fresh financial assistance worth £210 million (around $280 million) to support Ukraine’s energy security infrastructure.

Part of the funding will back a loan arrangement for supplying enriched uranium to Ukrainian state nuclear energy company Energoatom.

The move is intended to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience as the war continues to disrupt critical infrastructure across the country.

The latest sanctions underscore growing Western efforts to isolate Russia economically while increasing direct support for Ukraine, as the conflict enters another critical phase with no immediate diplomatic breakthrough in sight.