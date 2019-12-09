UK Elections: PM Boris Johnson’s Conservatives poll lead jumps to 14 points

By: |
Published: December 9, 2019 7:12:46 AM

The poll put Johnson's party on 45%, up 2 points, compared to Labour's 31%, down 2 points, before Thursday's national election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, boris johnsonBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party extended its lead over the Labour Party to 14 percentage points, up from 9 percentage points a week ago, an opinion poll by Survation for ITV’s Good Morning Britain showed on Monday.

The poll put Johnson’s party on 45%, up 2 points, compared to Labour’s 31%, down 2 points, before Thursday’s national election.

These headline figures are rounded to the nearest full point, which explains the discrepancy between the weekly increase in the Conservatives’ lead and the change in each party’s individual figure.

The poll also showed that 52% of respondents would consider voting tactically, versus 44% who said they would not.

The telephone poll of 1,012 respondents was conducted between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7. Respondents were read out the names of the parties and candidates that are standing in their own constituency.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UK Elections: PM Boris Johnson’s Conservatives poll lead jumps to 14 points
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Boris Johnson pledges transformative Brexit as nerves are rattled by UK polls
2North Korea carries out ‘very important’ test at once-dismantled launch site
3Pakistan believes in effective, result-oriented regional cooperation: Imran Khan