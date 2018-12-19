UK business groups plead for deal to prevent no-deal Brexit

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 7:48 AM

In an unusual expression of unity, the groups that represent hundreds of thousands of businesses employing millions told the nation's leaders to put their political party affiliations aside and prevent a so-called "no deal" Brexit.

The statement was signed by the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the manufacturers’ organization called EEF, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Institute of Directors.

Britain’s five leading business groups are pleading with the government to act to prevent the country’s departure from the European Union without a deal. In an unusual expression of unity, the groups that represent hundreds of thousands of businesses employing millions told the nation’s leaders to put their political party affiliations aside and prevent a so-called “no deal” Brexit.

The statement says “businesses have been watching in horror as politicians have focused on factional disputes rather than practical steps that business needs to move forward. The lack of progress … means that the risk of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit is rising.” The statement was signed by the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the manufacturers’ organization called EEF, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Institute of Directors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. UK business groups plead for deal to prevent no-deal Brexit
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition