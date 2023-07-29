A senior Pentagon official has publicly criticized the recent congressional hearing on UFOs, dismissing the claims made during the session as “insulting” to the hardworking employees involved in investigating UFO sightings. Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, who leads the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), expressed his concerns in a letter posted on his personal LinkedIn page and circulated on social media.

The congressional hearing had garnered widespread attention, particularly due to the testimony of retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch, a former intelligence officer. Grusch’s statements energized believers in extraterrestrial life and generated headlines worldwide. He claimed that the U.S. government had been concealing a long-term program focused on collecting and reverse-engineering “UAPs” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), the official term for UFOs. Grusch went on to mention the recovery of non-human “biologics,” which he had not personally seen but had heard about from individuals with “direct knowledge of the program.”

UFO Congressional hearing: Criticism of testimony

In his letter, Kirkpatrick criticized much of the testimony presented during the hearing, indicating that it did not align with the truth-seeking objectives of the AARO and its dedicated team members. He emphasized the dedication of those who had chosen to join the AARO, despite potential career risks, to investigate these anomalies seriously. For those unaware, AARO is Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Furthermore, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough issued a separate statement, refuting Grusch’s allegations and those made by other witnesses during the hearing. She denied any knowledge of harm or fatalities resulting from individuals providing information about UFOs. Additionally, Gough stated that the Pentagon had no verifiable evidence to support the existence of programs involving the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials.

Kirkpatrick also addressed the serious nature of allegations of retaliation, physical assault, and even hints of murder related to UFO investigations. He assured that law enforcement played a crucial role within the AARO team to swiftly address any such claims. Despite these assertions made during the hearing, the central source of these allegations had declined to cooperate with the AARO, according to Kirkpatrick.

Though Kirkpatrick did not explicitly name Grusch, it was implied that the retired Air Force officer had refused to engage with the AARO. Grusch was allegedly facing retaliation, and when questioned by a congressman about potential murders to conceal UFO-related information, he declined to answer. Attempts to reach Grusch for comment were unsuccessful.

The issue of UFOs and potential extraterrestrial encounters continues to be a topic of interest and investigation, with government agencies striving to address these claims seriously and responsibly.

(With AP inputs)