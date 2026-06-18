The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first Arab country to introduce new rules regulating children’s access to social media. The country has set 15 years as the minimum age for creating and using personal accounts on social media platforms.

A Cabinet resolution issued on Thursday bars children under 15 from creating or using personal social media accounts. The move is part of a broader push to make digital spaces safer for minors, as governments globally step up scrutiny of Big Tech.

Under the new resolution, authorities have been allowed to implement a phased rollout to ensure systems and enforcement mechanisms are in place. Social media platforms have been given up to 12 months to comply, the official order stated.

Regulated and safer access

For teenagers aged 15 to 16, access will come with guardrails. Platforms must enforce age-appropriate content filters, limit interactions, regulate screen time and build in parental control features. In short, social media access will be conditional and not open-ended for children below 15 in the UAE.

Crucially, companies will need to deploy “accurate and reliable” age verification tools, a long-contested issue in tech regulation. They are also required to actively track and shut down accounts that don’t meet the rules, the Cabinet resolution stated.

Parental consent cannot override restrictions

The resolution also closes a common loophole that parental consent will not override the restrictions. Even if parents approve, underage users cannot legally bypass the age threshold.

The policy drew a clear line at data monetisation. According to the new rules, social media platforms are now prohibited from collecting or using children’s personal data for commercial purposes, including targeted advertising based on behavioural tracking.

“The resolution provides families with a clear framework and practical tools to help guide children toward more responsible and mindful digital engagement,” the resolution stated.

Onus on caregivers

Responsibility is not limited to companies. The framework puts the onus on caregivers to supervise children’s digital activity. “Caregivers are responsible for actively supervising their child’s permitted digital activity and promoting awareness of safe and responsible online practices,” the official order read.

The UAE joins a growing list of countries tightening regulations around children’s access to social media. Nations including the UK, Australia and Malaysia introduced similar measures aimed at improving online safety for minors.

First country to ban social media for children

Australia became the first country in the world to impose a blanket ban on social media use by children under the age of 16. The law took effect in December 2025. The restrictions cover platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Kick. It exempts services such as WhatsApp and YouTube Kids.

Under the legislation, social media companies are required to implement measures to prevent underage users from accessing their platforms. Firms that fail to comply with the rules could face fines of up to A$49.5 million (about $34.4 million).

Social media ban for children in India?

While there are no immediate plans for a blanket ban on social media platforms in the country, the push for age-based restrictions was initiated though the Centre’s Economic Survey tabled in Parliament in January. The Economic Survey recommended considering age-linked access to online platforms and also reducing reliance on digital learning to curb the risks of excessive screen time and digital addiction.

In March this year, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka became the first Indian states to announce restrictions on social media use by children, though they have adopted different age thresholds.

While the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh proposed a ban for children below 13 years, the Congress government in Karnataka said the curbs would apply to those under 16.