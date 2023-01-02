UAE rings in New Year with Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks and drone display; WATCH video here

Different countries ring in the new year in a different manners. But UAE has earned its name by marking all global celebrations in the most extravagant, visually spectacular manner. The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah celebrated the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display breaking two world records. The event, which featured over 670 drones, covered a distance of 4.7 kilometres and reached a height of over 1,100 meters. A jaw-dropping firework with pyrotechnic performance was also carried out during the 12-minute show.

During the celebrations held in the UAE on New Year’s Eve, two Guinness World Records were broken. One of these was for the most number of drones launched at the same time. The second one was for the largest aerial sentence formed by drones.

On its Instagram page, Visit Ras Al Khaimah shared photos and videos of the spectacular event. The video was captioned as ”#RAKNYE2023 has just smashed two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles. The pyro-musical show featured over 670 drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats.”

Another post was captioned, ”Attracting visitors from around the world, #RAKNYE2023 pyro-musical show featured 600 drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats. Covering a stretch of over 4.7 kilometres, it reached a height of 1,100 meters and smashed the previous record of 458 drones. Culminating in the highest ever ‘Happy New Year 2023′ message to signal new beginnings, the drones then seamlessly transitioned into the Emirate’s iconic ‘RAKashida’ logo to tie back to the destination.”

The Burj Al-Khalifa was also lit up for New Year’s Eve. The structure was illuminated by fireworks and a laser show.