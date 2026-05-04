Authorities in the United Arab Emirates sent out an emergency phone alert on Monday warning residents about possible missile threats. People were told to take immediate shelter and wait for further instructions, according to witnesses cited by Reuters.

Later, speaking to Reuters, the Interior Ministry said people could resume their regular activities, while still advising them to stay alert and take necessary precautions. This was the first such emergency alert issued by the authorities since early April.

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UAE issues emergency alert over missile threats

BREAKING: UAE residents reportedly advised to immediately seek shelter amid potential missile threat. pic.twitter.com/WPhTzj77dQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 4, 2026

US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Persian Gulf as part of “Project Freedom,” a mission dedicated to restoring and protecting vital commercial shipping routes. Much of this tension is centered on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical chokepoints for global oil transport. Despite the volatility, two US-flagged merchant vessels recently passed safely through the strait under the mission’s watch.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that American forces are helping ensure safe passage for commercial ships in the region. It confirmed that both vessels completed their journey safely after crossing the strait.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has recently claimed greater control over the Strait and even released maps showing its influence in the region. There have also been fresh threats that any foreign military presence near the waterway could be targeted.

Reports from earlier in the day even claimed that Iran said it had struck a US warship with two missiles, though the United States has denied this.

Trump announces ‘Project Freedom’ for stranded ships

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will help “guide” ships that have been stuck due to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the strait has been largely blocked since US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, after which Tehran responded by restricting movement through the waterway. Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, with nearly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas passing through it.

Trump said the US was approached by several countries from around the world seeking help to free ships that were “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz.” The US, he said, would now “guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways.”

Calling it a humanitarian step, Trump said: “The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance.”

He added that many ships were running low on supplies like food and other essentials needed for large crews to remain on board safely.







