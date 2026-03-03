The United Arab Emirates leadership is moving swiftly to project a sense of calm amid regional escalation that saw several prominent landmarks being hit by dozens of drones and aerial attacks launched by Iran. In a move widely seen as a strategic message to global markets and the international community, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a surprise public appearance at the Dubai Mall on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the President was seen walking without heavy security cordons, greeting residents and even stopping to interact with children.

In another video shot, road traffic is seen running smoothly without disruption. The video is accompanied with a caption: “In Dubai, life flows with confidence. Safety is our strength.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s appearance, captured in a viral video from the Dubai Media Office, comes as the nation begins to tally the economic, human and physical cost of the direct military strikes from Iran.

Casualties Confirmed: 3 Dead, 68 Injured

The UAE’s Defence Ministry spokesperson officially confirmed the human toll of the strikes. According to the latest briefing, three people have been killed and 68 others injured across the UAE as a result of the Iranian attacks.

Most injuries were reported due to falling debris from intercepted projectiles in residential areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates, often seen as a global safe haven for billionaires and influencers seeking a tax-free life recently came under targeted fire from Iran following the instigation of larger war in the middle east by Israel and USA.

Scale of Iran’s attack

UAE President’s recent symbolic walk at the Dubai mall stands in stark contrast to the sheer volume of firepower directed at the Emirates. In its latest statement, the Ministry of Defence reported dealing with a massive barrage of Iran’s attacks.

As per the latest statement issued by UAE’s defence ministry, Iran fired a total of 174 ballistic missiles at UAE of which 161 were successfully intercepted, while 13 fell into sea waters. The larger part of Iran’s attack consisted of a massive fleet of drones.

As per authorities, a total of 645 UAVs fired by Iran were recently neutralised by the UAE’s multi-layered air defense systems, though 44 landed within the country’s territory, causing material damage.

Impact on high end properties, hotels and Airports

While UAE’s defense systems mitigated a more large-scale and high potential disaster, several iconic and high-profile destinations of the emirates were impacted as a result of Iran’s attack. Some of these destinations have been listed below.

Palm Jumeirah: Reports confirmed a major hotel on the iconic island was struck, resulting in a significant fire.

Burj Al Arab & Etihad Towers: Debris from interceptions fell near the Burj Al Arab and struck the facade of the Etihad Towers complex in Abu Dhabi, which houses several international diplomatic missions.

DXB: Dubai International Airport (DXB) sustained minor damage to a concourse, leading to a temporary suspension of all operations.

As of March 3, limited operations have resumed at DXB and AUH. Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have begun operating special relief flights to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals.

Public commentary on platforms like X suggests the President’s presence at the world’s most visited mall, as a calculated move to reassure the nearly 10 million expatriates living in the UAE.

By engaging with the public amid the smoke of the recent conflict, the leadership is signaling that while the “tax haven” may be in the crossfire of regional wars, its internal stability remains unshaken.