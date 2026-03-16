Due to the escalating situation in the Middle East, Dubai International Airport has announced a temporary closure and suspension of all flight operations for all foreign airlines. Dubai’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has temporarily suspended all incoming flights from around the world to the country, citing escalating regional security concerns.

The decision follows an incident where a fuel tank ignited near the airport as a result of drone debris falling in the area, although the fire has since been contained, airport authorities are implementing this closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and personnel.

Advisory issued by Dubai airports

An advisory on Dubai Airports’ official website advises passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have been directly contacted by their respective airlines with a confirmed departure date and time. With flight operations temporarily suspended, schedules may continue to change.

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Air India, in a statement, said that it will operate a total of 24 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (March 17), but has shut down all scheduled operations to the two countries.

More than 30% of India’s international air traffic originates from the Middle East, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Among these destinations, Dubai holds particular significance. Before the war, the routes between Dubai and two major Indian cities, Mumbai and Delhi, represented a notable 4.9% of all international flights departing from India.

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Flight operations to Dubai

Flight operations to Dubai were affected after two Emirates flights returned to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports following security concerns, authorities said.

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 4.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, airport spokespersons said.