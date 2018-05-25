U-turn? Donald Trump says summit with Kim Jong-un could still go ahead on June 12

US President Donald Trump today said that his administration is now talking with the North Koreans and hinted that the summit with Kim Jong-un could still go ahead on June 12, a day after he cancelled it.

US President Donald Trump today said that his administration is now talking with the North Koreans and hinted that the summit with Kim Jong-un could still go ahead on June 12, a day after he cancelled it. “We’ll see what happens. We are talking to them now,” Trump said at the White House before boarding Marine One for a commencement address in Annapolis. “They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We will see what happens,” he said. Trump appeared to be optimistic even about the cancelled June 12 summit in Singapore.

“It could be even on 12th June, he said in response to a question. “We will see what happens,” said the US President. A day earlier, Trump in a letter to Kim announced to cancel their June 12 summit meeting in Singapore. He blamed Pyongyang’s “tremendous anger” and “open hostility” for his decision. Later the White House said a “trail of broken promises” by the North Koreans, including keeping a team of US officials waiting in Singapore for a preparatory meeting, left Trump with no choice but to cancel his proposed summit with Kim.

In a statement, North Korea regretted the cancellation of the summit and said that it was willing to meet anytime in any way. Trump described it as a very good news. “It was a very nice statement they put out. We will see what happens,” he told reporters in response to another question.