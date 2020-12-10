U.S.-China row: U.S. sanctions officials of Chinese govt over ‘gross violations of human rights’

(Reuters image/File)

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced sanctions against 17 officials of China and other foreign governments, as well their immediate family members, for serious human rights violations.

The designations include individuals from El Salvador and Jamaica, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a

statement, adding that the Chinese individual was sanctioned for involvement in ‘gross violations of human rights’ of Falun Gong practitioners.

In the statement, U.S State Secretary Mike Pompeo said: “On Human Rights Day, US State Department is designating 17 officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members under Foreign Operations & Related Programs Appropriations Act 2020, due to officials’ involvement in gross violations of human rights.”

“State Department is also designating Chief Huang Yuanxiong of Xiamen Public Security Bureau Wucun Police Station for his involvement in gross violations of human rights in Xiamen, China. Today’s action also applies to Mr Huang’s spouse,” Pompeo added.

(More details awaited.)