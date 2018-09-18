Typhoon Mangkhut: UN chief Antonio Guterres saddened over havoc caused by in the Philippine

The storm smashed homes and flooded key agricultural regions in the northern Philippines before battering Hong Kong and southern China with fierce winds and heavy rain. (Reuters)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he was saddened by the “loss of life and extensive destruction” caused by the Typhoon Mangkhut, the year’s most powerful tropical storm to hit the Philippines. The storm smashed homes and flooded key agricultural regions in the northern Philippines before battering Hong Kong and southern China with fierce winds and heavy rain.

The super typhoon slammed into the northern Philippine province of Luzon on Saturday. The statement issued by the UN Spokesperson, extends the UN chief’s condolences to the families of the victims, while commending “the leadership of the national and provincial authorities, for their preparedness efforts and response to the needs of the affected communities.”

At least 65 have died across the Philippines, and rescuers are digging through the mud following a landslide in Itogon, where at least 32 were killed, and many more are missing, presumed dead. There were several deaths reported in the Chinese province of Guangdong, due to falling trees.

Hong Kong was also buffeted by fierce winds that tore off roofs, downed trees and caused cranes perched atop half-built skyscrapers to swing ominously. However, there were no reported deaths in Hong Kong, a city well prepared for tropical cyclones. “The United Nations system in-country is already working to support the government-led response efforts and stands ready to scale up assistance as requested,” said the statement issued on behalf of Guterres.