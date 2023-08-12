scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Typhoon Khanun in Russia triggers floods, state of emergency in the Far East! Aftermath explained here

A state of emergency was declared in Russia’s Far East region after heavy downpours flooded villages.

Written by Shipra Parashar
russia typhoon
As the typhoon crossed the Russian continent over 32 settlements were cut off, 543 residential houses and large swathes of roads were flooded in the Russian Far East by Saturday morning. (AP)

The aftermath of Typhoon Khanun, which hit Japan earlier this week, has caused severe flooding and disruption in the Russian Far East forcing the authorities to declare a state of emergency in as many as nine municipalities. 

A state of emergency was declared in Russia’s Far East region after heavy downpours flooded villages. The emergency measures include evacuating residents, providing temporary shelters, distributing food and water, and mobilizing rescue teams.

Also Read

Typhoon Khanun lashes Japan

Typhoon Khanun was the 13th named storm of the 2023 Pacific typhoon season. It made landfall in southern Japan on Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain. After lashing southern Japan, Typhoon Khanun weakened into a tropical depression on Friday as it crossed into North Korea from South Korea.

Also Read
Also Read

Aftermath of typhoon in Russia

According to Russia’s RIA news agency, as the typhoon crossed the Russian continent over 32 settlements were cut off, 543 residential houses and large swathes of roads were flooded in the Russian Far East by Saturday morning. 

The worst-hit areas were Ussuriysk, a city situated approximately 100 km north of Vladivostok, where a dam that was built to contain floods was breached. Another most severely impacted region was Khasansky District, where several villages were submerged. 

According to a Reuters report, a state of emergency was declared in nine municipalities in Primorye, a region in the Russian Far East of which the port of Vladivostok is the administrative centre.

The report also added that a dam that was built to contain floods was breached in Ussuriysk, a city about 100 km (62 miles) north of Vladivostok. It gave no further details. Moreover, double the monthly rainfall is expected in some areas of the region this week.

More Stories on
Russia

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 11:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS