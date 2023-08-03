scorecardresearch
Typhoon Khanun: 2 dead in Japan’s Okinawa, dozens of flights cancelled, 1.6 lakh homes lose power; pictures surface

The storm in the East China Sea was moving northwest at  a slow speed with gusts of 222 kilometre per hour, as per Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

Written by FE Online
A shopping street damaged by Typhoon Khanun is pictured in Naha, Japan, on August 3. (Image: Kyodo/via Reuters)

Typhoon Khanun, which has come close on the heels of the super storm Doksuri, has left two dead in Japan’s Okinawa, while about 166,000 homes in southwestern Japan’s Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were left without power on Thursday morning. 

The storm in the East China Sea was moving northwest at  a slow speed with gusts of 222 kilometre per hour, as per Japan’s Meteorological Agency. It is projected to switch direction and move east towards Japan’s mainland through Tuesday. However, its path is undetermined, as per public broadcaster NHK.

A tree lies uprooted on a street as typhoon Khanun batters the area in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture Japan on August 2, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

While two people have been reported dead as of Thursday morning, a total of 41 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, as per the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Naha Airport in Okinawa resumed operations on Thursday after being shut for two days. The transport ministry revealed that around 304 flights stand cancelled. 

Okinawa Electric Power’s website said around 160,040 households, around a quarter of all the house covered, were experiencing power outages as of 10:36 am Japan time.

A view of an uprooted tree felled by heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Khanun in Naha. (Image: Instagram/@tamaki_nakajima_okinawa/via Reuters)

Similarly, around 6,550 households in Amami islands  in Kagoshima prefecture saw power shortage as of 9 am, as per Kyushu Electric Power.

Typhoon Khanun and Taiwan

As of Thursday morning, Northern Taiwan has shut businesses and schools in the wake of Typhoon. Dozens of flights have also been cancelled amid  warnings of floods and high winds.  Taiwan’s stock and foreign exchange markets were also closed. Around 40 international flights have been cancelled, while all domestic ferry lines have been suspended.

Residents with umbrellas walk past sculptures co covered up with plastic to protect from Typhoon Khanun in the port city of Keelung near Taipei. (Image: AP)

Taiwan’s weather bureau has categorised it as the second-strongest typhoon level. As of 9:15 am Taipei time, the eye of the typhoon was 360 kilometre off Taipei in the East China Sea, heading in a westerly direction at around 5 kilometre per hour.  

In Taipei, subway services were reduced while hundreds of soldiers were on standby in nearby cities for disaster response. 

(With Reuters inputs)

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 11:59 IST

