Typhoon Bavi made landfall in China’s eastern Zhejiang province late on Saturday night, after battering parts of the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan with strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous water levels. Chinese weather authorities expect the storm to weaken gradually as it moves inland, but officials continue to warn of flooding and rainstorms in several regions, reported news agency AP.

The powerful storm reached the coastal city of Yuhuan with maximum sustained winds of 144 kmph (89 mph) near its centre, reported AP citing Chinese weather officials. It became the second typhoon to hit China in just over a week after Typhoon Maysak struck the country’s southern coast on July 3.

Chinese authorities mounted one of the country’s largest evacuation operations this year ahead of the storm’s arrival. According to state media, more than 1.7 million people left vulnerable areas in Zhejiang before the typhoon made landfall. Authorities also moved around 34,000 residents from flood-prone locations in Shanghai, while thousands more evacuated in neighbouring Fujian province, reported AP.

The National Meteorological Center issued an orange typhoon alert, the country’s second-highest warning level. It also issued the first red alert for rainstorms this year as heavy rainfall threatened several eastern provinces.

The storm disrupted daily life across eastern China. Hundreds of flights were cancelled, some high-speed rail services stopped operating, and schools and ferry services remained suspended in several areas.

The Chinese government also allocated 40 million yuan (about $5.9 million) in emergency disaster relief funds to support rescue operations and disaster prevention efforts in Zhejiang and Fujian, reported AP.

How has Typhoon Bavi affected countries across Asia?

Before reaching mainland China, Typhoon Bavi intensified seasonal monsoon rains in the Philippines, where landslides and flooding turned deadly. Philippine disaster officials said at least 17 people lost their lives, most of them in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, reported AP.

The worst incident occurred in the coastal town of Malapatan in Sarangani province, where a landslide struck a village before dawn on Friday, killing 10 people. Three others remained missing.

Another landslide in Calanogas town in Lanao del Sur province claimed five lives, while six people were reported missing. Floodwaters also caused two deaths earlier in the week in Bukidnon province.

Authorities evacuated about 11,000 people to 77 emergency shelters across southern Philippine provinces as heavy rain continued.

Taiwan also faced widespread disruption as Bavi passed north of the island before moving towards China. Officials said at least 113 were injured, many involving motorcycle riders who lost control on slippery roads during heavy rain and strong winds, reported AP.

More than 14,200 residents evacuated vulnerable areas, including parts of Hualien County and Taichung City, according to AP report. Schools and government offices remained closed across major parts of the island.

Challenges amid Typhoon Bavi’s landfall in China?

Although forecasters expect Typhoon Bavi to weaken after moving inland, authorities continue monitoring the risk of flooding, landslides and heavy rainfall, reported AP. Emergency teams remain on standby across eastern China as rivers, reservoirs and low-lying areas face the possibility of additional flooding.

Neighbouring Japan also experienced the storm’s effects before Bavi reached China. Authorities in Okinawa warned residents about dangerous waves, storm surges and powerful winds. More than 200 flights were cancelled across the region as severe weather affected islands including Ishigaki, reported AP.

Meteorologists expect the storm to lose strength over the coming days. However, officials across East Asia continue recovery efforts while monitoring the possibility of further heavy rain in affected regions.