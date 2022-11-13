Two airplanes collide midair and crash during Dallas air show, video surfaces; 6 reported dead

Collisions between two World War II-era airplanes happened during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, while the other was a Bell P63 Kingcobra. Although officials have not confirmed the exact number of casualties, multiple reports indicate that at least six people were killed when the planes collided.

Eyewitnesses said they could not believe what they saw when the planes collided. One of the witnesses, 27-year-old Juan Montoya, said that he was in disbelief as he watched the event. He and his friend were among the spectators who were in shock.

According to Eric Johnson, the mayor of Dallas, the videos of the incident were heartbreaking. The crash scene was then taken over by the NTSB. Local fire and police departments also responded to the scene.

The videos from the airshow captured the horrifying moment when the plane that was flying the Kingcobra collided with the aircraft that was flying the B-17. The Kingcobra, coming from another side, crashed with the B-17 and set off a huge ball of fire and smoke.

During the Second World War, the Kingcobra was used by the Soviets as a fighter plane. On the other hand, the B-17 was a four-engine bomber that was used during the war against Germany. Usually, these types of planes are not in good condition when they are flying.

Most B-17s were scrapped after the war and can only be spotted at museums, air shows.

According to the eyewitnesses, there were multiple planes flying at the same time during the air show. The music playing in the background added to the atmosphere as the narrator described the planes’ significance.

They initially did not understand what was happening when the B-17 flew low. Then, a wing of the plane came off and the fuselage fell to the ground. A massive fireball then appeared as the plane’s body disintegrated