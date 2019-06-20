Twitterati troll Pak PM Imran Khan for posting Tagore’s quote as Khalil Jibran’s

Islamabad | Updated: June 20, 2019 8:08:07 AM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was mercilessly trolled Wednesday for wrongly attributing a famous quote of Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran.

Khan, 66, took to share an inspirational quote which goes as “I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy”.

The Prime Minister captioned the quote, saying “Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran’s words cited below, get to live a life of contentment”.

The tweet garnered 23,000 likes and was retweeted over 5,000 times, while more than 2,000 people commented on it.

But the netizens were quick to pick the Prime Minister’s mistake and started making fun of him.

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public.

“Mr Khan it doesn’t hurt to Google a quote if you are not into reading. By copying a Tagore’s quote and attributing it to Khalil Gibran, you are not only getting mocked but you are making a laughing stock of the country in the process! Please!” wrote journalist Murtaza Solangi.

“Another gem from Imran Khan’s trove of knowledge, shares Tagore’s work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran,” wrote another.

Khan has made headline in recent months for lack of knowledge or slip of tongue.

While visiting Iran in April, he had said Japan and Germany shared borders.

