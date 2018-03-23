Twitter user challenges Elon Musk – ‘Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you’re man’; here is what Silicon Valley billionaire did

“Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you’re the man?” a user tweeted to Tesla Inc chief Musk.

Rocket company SpaceX’s verified Facebook page disappeared on Friday, minutes after its founder and Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk promised on Twitter to take down the page when challenged by a user.

“Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you’re the man?” a user tweeted to Tesla Inc chief Musk. His response: “I didn’t realize there was one. Will do.” (https://bit.ly/2pDcu3l)

SpaceX’s Facebook page, which had more than 2.7 million followers, is no longer accessible. (https://bit.ly/2G8BGWo)

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

What’s Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton of the #deletefacebook tag.

“What’s Facebook?” Musk tweeted.