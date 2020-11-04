Twitter flags Trump campaign’s tweet for ‘premature claims of victory’ in South Carolina

The action came even as multiple news outlets – including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and POLITICO – have similarly projected that President Trump will win the state, the report said.
The tweet, said the social media giant, violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organisations.
Twitter, though, left alone a similar Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in Florida because, the company said, it included a nod to one of Twitter’s seven approved race callers.
In a seeming acknowledgment of Twitter’s rules there, the campaign appended to its Florida victory tweet a note reading, ‘Source:@DecisionDeskHQ.’
The US’ biggest social media companies have in recent days said that so-called premature declarations of victory were one of their primary concerns headed into this fraught Election Day, especially on a night expected to be full of close contests across the country.
A final verdict on who wins the presidency could take days or weeks depending on how the vote-counting, recounts and assorted court battles play out.