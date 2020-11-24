  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twin blasts in Afghan province of Bamiyan killed 14 people, injured 45 more

By: |
November 24, 2020 8:55 PM

Twin blasts in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan killed at least 14 people and wounded 45 more, provincial officials said on Tuesday as the international community pledged assistance for Afghanistan in Geneva.

The explosives were hidden at the side of a road in a main bazaar in Bamiyan city that killed 12 civilians and two traffic policemen and wounded 45 other people, said Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the province.The explosives were hidden at the side of a road in a main bazaar in Bamiyan city that killed 12 civilians and two traffic policemen and wounded 45 other people, said Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the province. (File image)

Twin blasts in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan killed at least 14 people and wounded 45 more, provincial officials said on Tuesday as the international community pledged assistance for Afghanistan in Geneva.

The explosives were hidden at the side of a road in a main bazaar in Bamiyan city that killed 12 civilians and two traffic policemen and wounded 45 other people, said Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the province.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Twin blasts in Afghan province of Bamiyan killed 14 people injured 45 more
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US President-elect Biden picks his Cabinet team! Know more about two important members
2Joe Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy
3President-elect Joe Biden taps ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen to lead treasury