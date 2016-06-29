Istanbul airport attack: Turkish PM says first signs in explosion point to IS

Istanbul airport attack: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim added that the attackers had arrived at the airport by taxi. He ruled out any security failings at Ataturk, one of Europe’s busiest air hubs. (Reuters)

Istanbul airport attack: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said today that early signs suggested the Islamic State group was behind a triple suicide bombing at Istanbul airport, as he announced the death toll in the attack had risen to 36.

“According to the most recent information, 36 people have lost their lives,” Yildirim told journalists at the scene of the attack, adding that “the evidence points to Daesh”, using another name for IS.

The premier added that there were “many injured”, without giving a figure.

Three suicide bombers opened fire at passengers with automatic rifles before blowing themselves up, Yildirim said.

He did not identify the bombers or give their nationality.

The prime minister added that the attackers had arrived at the airport by taxi. He ruled out any security failings at Ataturk, one of Europe’s busiest air hubs.

Air traffic will resume at the airport from 3:00 am local time, Yildirim said.