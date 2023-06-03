scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Turkey’s Erdogan takes oath for new term as president

Turkey’s longest serving leader, Erdogan won 52.2% support in a May 28 runoff vote.

Written by Reuters
Turkey, president, erdogan, oath
His election victory upended the predictions of most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that was seen to have dampened his prospects. (Image: FE)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took the oath of office for a new five-year presidential term on Saturday, extending his rule into a third decade.”I, as president, swear upon my honour and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state … to abide by the constitution, the rule of law, democracy, the principles and reforms of Ataturk, and the principles of the secular republic,” Erdogan said in a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live on television.Turkey’s longest serving leader, Erdogan won 52.2% support in a May 28 runoff vote. His election victory upended the predictions of most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that was seen to have dampened his prospects. 

More Stories on
Turkey

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-06-2023 at 18:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market